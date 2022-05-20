6,463 new Covid cases, 41 more deaths

Amid disease control measures and the improving local Covid-19 situation, pupils are back at Wat Rajabopit School in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district on Tuesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The country registered 41 more Covid-19 fatalities and 6,463 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 42 coronavirus-related fatalities and 6,305 new cases reported on Thursday morning.

There were 6,462 local cases and one imported case.

On Thursday, 7,091 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 58,910 others were receiving treatment (down from 59,579 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,401,378 Covid-19 cases, including 2,177,943 this year, with 4,312,790 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,678 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,980 so far this year.