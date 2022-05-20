Foreign minister tests positive for Covid

Section
Thailand
General

published : 20 May 2022 at 12:30

writer: Online Reporters

Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai wears a protective mask as he arrives at Government House on April 26. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai wears a protective mask as he arrives at Government House on April 26. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai has tested positive for Covid-19, putting Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and other officials at Government House at risk.

The Foreign Ministry reported on Friday that Mr Don, 72, tested positive for the coronavirus using an antigen kit and underwent an RT-PCR test, which confirmed the result, on Thursday night. 

He had been admitted to a hospital for treatment and should recover and return to work soon, the ministry reported.

On May 12-13, Mr Don and Gen Prayut attended in the Asean-US Special Summit, 2022, in Washington, DC. 

The foreign minister then led a group of representatives from the public and private sectors to Saudi Arabia from May 15-18.

On Thursday, he had a meeting with the governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Tadashi Maeda, who paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Prayut at Government House.

Although the officials were all wearing face masks during the meeting, they were still at risk of being infected.

Mr Don, 72, had previously received four shots of Covid-19 vaccine, according to the ministry.

Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai and United States President Joe Biden pose at the White House on May 13, 2022. (Photo: Government House)

