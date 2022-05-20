Flash flood alert issued until Monday

Low pressure system moving in from Myanmar to dump rain on most parts of the country

Umbrellas shield students from the rain as they go to school in Sangkhla Buri district of Kanchanaburi province on Friday. (Photo by Piyarat Chongcharoen)

Weather forecasters are warning of sudden floods and runoff from heavy rain that is expected to continue in most parts of the country over the next three days.

The Meteorological Department’s latest warning on Friday said some areas would be flooded as the low pressure system now over Kayin state of Myanmar moves towards the northern and northeastern regions of Thailand, causing rain in more than 50 provinces, with heavy rain in some areas.

Wet weather conditions were expected to persist until Monday, it added.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said areas at risk from sudden flooding included all districts in Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son and Chiang Rai provinces in the North, Loei and Nakhon Ratchasima in the Northeast, Kanchanaburi in the central region and Chumphon province in the South.

Dark clouds still covered Greater Bangkok on Friday, after heavy rain in the small hours of Wednesday caused widespread flooding that paralysed morning traffic in northern and eastern districts of the capital.