Govt mulls ending Thai Pass

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul talks at the Better Thailand Open Dialogue forum at the Siam Paragon shopping mall on Friday. (Photo: Anutin Charnvirakul Facebook account)

The Ministry of Public Health has given a loose time frame for when it will decide upon dropping the Thailand Pass for foreigners.

To make its decision, the ministry needs more solid information about infected cases coming from foreign entry to reach a conclusion, Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said on Friday at an event organised by Chulalongkorn Alumni Associations and their partners.

"It's possible that we will cancel the registration requirement of Thailand Pass for foreigners. We need one more month then we will have a clear answer," he said.

Mr Anutin, however, said the country is now relaxing many regulations used in its bid to manage Covid-19 infections due to the improving situation regarding daily infections.

The minister gave examples of the latest easing measure with the opening of pubs, bars and karaoke venues in provinces labelled blue and green zones to boost tourism next month.

He expressed confidence there would be solid cooperation from related business operators in following the ministry's health safety advice.

"We have seen the results of our control measures including having a high percentage of the population receive two doses of Covid-19 vaccines," he said. "That is the reason why we started to relax some regulations."

Mr Anutin praised the country's ability to provide people with access to medical treatment and medicines. He added that telemedicine is another important step the ministry is going to take to offer medical treatment to all Thai people.