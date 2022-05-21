5,377 new Covid cases, 37 more deaths

Tourists walk along Khaosan Road in Bangkok on Friday. Some were seen wearing face masks properly. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The country registered 37 more Covid-19 fatalities and 5,377 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

This compared with the 41 coronavirus-related fatalities and 6,463 new cases reported on Friday morning.

The new case numbers did not include 6,637 positive results from antigen tests over the previous 24 hours, which would raise the total to 12,014.

The new infections announced Saturday comprised 5,321 in the general population, 14 among prison inmates and two in arrivals from other countries.

As of Friday, a total of 58,475 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (down from 58,910 the previous day), including 21,529 in hospitals (down from 21,846). Among the remainder, 6,467 were in field hospitals/hospitel facilities (down from 7,035) and 30,196 in home/community isolation (up from 29,801) while 283 others were not specified.

The 24-hour period also saw 5,775 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,406,755 Covid-19 cases, including 2,183,320 this year, with 4,318,565 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,715 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,017 so far this year.