4,739 new Covid cases, 31 more deaths

A young student has her image recorded while arriving at Pimarnvit School in Narathiwat province on Friday as in-person classes in the country resumed nationwide for a new term, after years of disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (AFP photo)

The country registered 4,739 more Covid-19 cases and 31 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with 5,377 new cases and 37 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

There were 4,734 local cases and five imported cases.

On Saturday, 7,391 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,411,494 Covid-19 cases, including 2,188,059 cases this year, with 4,325,956 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,746 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,048 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.



