4,144 new Covid cases, 36 more deaths

Passengers wait their turn to submit a QR code from Thailand Pass to public health officers at Suvarnabhumi International Airport. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The country registered 36 more Covid-19 fatalities and 4,144 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 29 coronavirus-related fatalities and 4,099 new cases reported on Monday morning.

There were 4,143 local cases and one imported case.

On Monday, 7,235 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 47,879 others were receiving treatment (down from 51,006 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,419,737 Covid-19 cases, including 2,196,302 this year, with 4,342,047 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,811 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,113 so far this year.