5,013 new Covid cases, 33 more deaths

Students with face masks greet their teachers at Ban Bangkapi School in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok, on May 17 as on-site teaching resumes with strict disease controls. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The country registered 33 more Covid-19 fatalities and 5,013 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with the 36 coronavirus-related fatalities and 4,144 new cases reported on Tuesday morning.

There was not an imported case.

On Tuesday, 5,591 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 47,268 others were receiving treatment (down from 47,879 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,424,750 Covid-19 cases, including 2,201,315 this year, with 4,347,638 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,844 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,146 so far this year.