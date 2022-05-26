Section
Flights resume at Ubon Ratchathani airport
Thailand
General

Military plane removed from runway

published : 26 May 2022 at 08:16

writer: Online Reporters

A C-130 transport plane of the Royal Thai Air Force is removed from a runway at Ubon Ratchathani International Airport on Wednesday night. (Photo: Ubon Ratchathani International Airport's Facebook account)
Ubon Ratchathani International Airport resumed normal operations on Thursday after a C-130 plane of the Royal Thai Air Force was removed from its runway.

The airport announced on its Facebook page that all flights serving Ubon Ratchathani were back to normal after the operation to clear the runway was completed at 9.30pm on Wednesday.

The airport was temporarily closed after the aircraft, carrying an unknown number of people, encountered a brake problem when landing at 11.30am on Wednesday.

The pilot was forced to use an emergency brake system to control the military plane and prevent it from veering off the runway.

Air Force spokesman AVM Prapas Sonjaidee issued an apology on behalf of the air force to parties affected by the incident.

