4,837 new Covid cases, 29 more deaths

Thailand
General

published : 27 May 2022 at 07:46

writer: Online Reporters

A woman walks on a treadmill during a demonstration for Recovery Care Clinic's 'Realize & Personalized' programme for people with long Covid-19, a potentially debilitating chronic form of the disease, at Thainakarin Hospital in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
The country registered 29 more Covid-19 fatalities and 4,837 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 37 coronavirus-related fatalities and 4,924 new cases reported on Thursday morning.

There were 4,833 local cases and four imported cases.

On Thursday, 5,198 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 46,205 others were receiving treatment (down from 46,595 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,434,511 Covid-19 cases, including 2,211,076 this year, with 4,358,396 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,910 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,212 so far this year.

Do you like the content of this article?
