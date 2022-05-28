4,488 new Covid cases, 38 more deaths

People wearing protective masks donate blood at Zeer Rangsit shopping mall in Pathum Thani province on Friday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The country registered 38 more Covid-19 fatalities and 4,488 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

This compared with the 29 coronavirus-related fatalities and 4,837 new cases reported on Friday morning.

The new case numbers did not include positive results from antigen tests over the previous 24 hours.

The new infections announced Saturday comprised 4,476 in the general population and 12 among prison inmates, and there were no imported cases.

Screenshot from https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/thailand

As of midnight Friday, a total of 46,734 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (up from 46,205 the previous day), including 18,874 in hospitals (up from 18,829). Among the remainder, 6,139 were in field hospitals/hospitel facilities (up from 6,056) and 21,464 in home/community isolation (up from 21,609) while 257 others were not specified.

Of those in hospital, 939 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (down from 979) and 461 were dependent on ventilators (down from 493).

The 24-hour period also saw 3,921 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,406,755 Covid-19 cases, including 2,215,564 this year, with 4,438,999 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,948 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,250 so far this year.