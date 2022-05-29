3,649 new Covid cases, fewest since Jan 5

A health professional prepares Covid-19 vaccinations for students at Samutprakan School in Muang district of Samut Prakan last week. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thailand's daily Covid-19 infections fell from 4,4888 to 3,649 during the previous 24 hours, the fewest since Jan 5, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced on Sunday.

The daily death toll dropped from 38 to 24, the fewest since Feb 17.

The figures announced Sunday did not include 5,112 positive results from antigen tests over the past 24 hours. This would raise the total to 8,761. The CCSA plans to stop reporting the total number of new infections indicated by ATK tests.

Department of Disease Control figures showed that as of Saturday, a total of 44,737 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (down from 46,734 on the previous day), including 17,849 in hospitals (down from 18,874). Among the remainder 3,787 were in field hospitals/hospitel facilities (down from 6,139) and 22,837 in home/community isolation (up from 21,464).

Of those in hospital, 901 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (down from 939) and 438 dependent on ventilators (down from 461).

Of the seriously ill patients, Bangkok had the most cases at 90, followed by 47 in Udon Thani, 44 in Nakhon Ratchasima, 38 in Samut Prakan and 29 in Ubon Ratchathani.

The 24-hour period also saw 5,622 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

According to the CCSA, the 24 people who died were aged from 41 to 97 years and included a Laotian.

Bangkok logged no new deaths and there were two new fatalities in the adjacent provinces of Samut Sakhon and Nakhon Pathom.

Other central plains provinces further from the capital had nine deaths - five in Ratchaburi, two in Nakhon Sawan and one each in Suphan Buri and Chon Buri.

The North reported six deaths in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Uttaradit, Phayao, Phitsanulok and Nan.

The Northeast saw seven new fatalities in Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, Loei, Maha Sarakham, Si Sa Ket ,Udon Thani and Mukdahan.

The South had no new deaths.

(Screenshot from https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/thailand)

Among the 3,649 new cases over the past 24 hours, there were 3,628 cases in the general population, 19 among prison inmates and two imported cases from Japan.

Of the new infections in the general population, 3,623 were confirmed at hospitals and five via mass testing.

Bangkok continued to lead the most daily cases at 1,202 followed by 128 in Buri Ram, 127 in Khon Kaen, 94 in Chon Buri, 88 in Surin, 78 each in Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan, 71 each in Sakon Nakhon and Maha Sarakham and 69 in Chaiyaphum.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,442,648 Covid-19 cases, including 2,219,213 his year, with 4,367,939 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,972 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,274 so far this year.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 438,664 in 24 hours to 531.35 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 699 to 6.31 million.

The United States had the most cases at 85.71 million, up 11,595, and the most deaths at 1.03 million, up 41.