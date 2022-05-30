3,854 new Covid cases, 26 more deaths

Section
Thailand
General

published : 30 May 2022 at 08:01

writer: Online Reporters

Tourists enjoy browsing at Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok on Sunday. The popular site is also open weekdays (Tuesday to Thursday) when decorative plants, flowers and trees are featured. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
The country registered 26 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,854 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

This compared with the 24 coronavirus-related fatalities and 3,649 new cases reported on Sunday morning.

There were 3,854 local cases and no imported cases.

On Sunday, 6,031 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 42,534 others were receiving treatment (down from 44,737 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,446,502 Covid-19 cases, including 2,223,067 this year, with 4,373,970 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,998 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,300 so far this year.

