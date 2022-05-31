Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
3,955 new Covid cases, 21 more deaths
Thailand
General

3,955 new Covid cases, 21 more deaths

published : 31 May 2022 at 07:52

writer: Online Reporters

Travelers arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Monday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
Travelers arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Monday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The country registered 21 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,955 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 26 coronavirus-related fatalities and 3,854 new cases reported on Monday morning.

There were 3,954 local cases and one imported case.

On Monday, 6,607 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 39,861 others were receiving treatment (down from 42,534 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,450,457 Covid-19 cases, including 2,227,022 this year, with 4,380,577 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,019 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,321 so far this year.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Woman 'thrown' from Oman condo

A Thai woman has reportedly died in Oman after being thrown from the fourth floor of an apartment building by her husband during an argument.

08:35
Thailand

3,955 new Covid cases, 21 more deaths

The country registered 21 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,955 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

07:52
Thailand

'Textile Day' to honour Queen Sirikit

Aug 12 has been declared National Thai Textile Day to coincide with the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother who led efforts to modernise the domestic textile industry.

07:11