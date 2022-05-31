3,955 new Covid cases, 21 more deaths

Travelers arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Monday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The country registered 21 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,955 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 26 coronavirus-related fatalities and 3,854 new cases reported on Monday morning.

There were 3,954 local cases and one imported case.

On Monday, 6,607 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 39,861 others were receiving treatment (down from 42,534 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,450,457 Covid-19 cases, including 2,227,022 this year, with 4,380,577 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,019 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,321 so far this year.