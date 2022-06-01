Nightspots to reopen today

Pubs and bars in Soi Nana, a popular nightlife destination in Bangkok are expected to revive after Covid restrictions ease from Wednesday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

From Wednesday, entertainment venues such as pubs, bars and nightclubs will reopen in 31 provinces, including Bangkok, with their hours of operation and the serving of alcoholic beverages extended until midnight.

The latest relaxation of public health measures takes effect as the Covid-19 situation has steadily improved.

On Tuesday, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) issued guidelines for nightspots in the capital in response to the reopening.

The guidelines were signed by city clerk Khachit Chatchawanit at a City Hall meeting.

The guidelines stipulate that only venues certified with the Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus certification by the Public Health Ministry and granted permission from local district offices will be permitted to resume operation under a Covid free-setting.

The sale of alcoholic drinks is allowed until midnight. Crowded events on the premises remain prohibited.

Venue owners must ensure all staff have received Covid-19 booster shots and that they wear face masks at all times on the premises and while serving customers. All staff must regularly undergo antigen tests and self-assessment via the Thai Save Thai app developed by the Health Department.

In addition, venue owners must carry out the screening of customers for public health safety. Customers must have received a booster shot and strictly comply with universal prevention measures.

Members of at-risk groups who may develop severe illness from Covid-19 must refrain from entering a premises.

Apart from entertainment venues, other businesses like barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons, massage parlours, tattoo shops, gyms, theatres, folk shows and saunas are allowed to operate under disease control measures, it said.

In Chiang Mai, deputy governor Vorawit Chaisawat stressed that only entertainment venues that meet the province's criteria and are permitted by their provincial communicable disease committee are allowed to reopen.

The venues must comply with several conditions: owners, musicians and all related individuals working at the venues must have had booster shots and undergo self-testing every week.

Mr Vorawit said the committee has reviewed the requests submitted by more than 30 nightlife venues which were unsure if they were allowed to restart their businesses.

Customers entering nightlife venues must strictly comply with universal prevention measures, he said.

In Phuket, provincial health chief Koosak Kookiatkul said the province is ready to reopen entertainment venues on the island.

Venue owners may secure an appointment with the tambon or district health authorities for a health safety assessment, Dr Koosak said.