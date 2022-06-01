Section
4,563 new Covid cases, 28 more deaths
Thailand
General

4,563 new Covid cases, 28 more deaths

published : 1 Jun 2022 at 08:12

writer: Online Reporters

Pubs and bars in Soi Nana, a popular nightlife destination in Bangkok, are expected to revive after Covid restrictions ease from June 1. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
The country registered 28 more Covid-19 fatalities and 4,563 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with the 21 coronavirus-related fatalities and 3,955 new cases reported on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, 5,125 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 20,412 others were receiving treatment (down from 39,861 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,455,020 Covid-19 cases, including 2,231,585 this year, with 4,385,702 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,047 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,349 so far this year.

