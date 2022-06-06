2,162 new Covid cases, 27 more deaths

Members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies take part in the Pride March in Bangkok on Sunday. Many wear protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (AFP photo)

The country registered 2,162 more Covid-19 cases and 27 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

This compared with 3,236 new cases and 28 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Sunday morning.

There were 2,160 local cases and two imported cases.

On Sunday, 4,879 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,468,955 Covid-19 cases, including 2,240,754 cases this year, with 4,409,248 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,198 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,500 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.