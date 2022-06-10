Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
2,836 new Covid cases, 24 more deaths
Thailand
General

2,836 new Covid cases, 24 more deaths

published : 10 Jun 2022 at 07:49

writer: Online Reporters

Air passengers pass thermal scanning as they enter Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Thursday when the country logged 2,836 new Covid cases and 24 more deaths related to the disease. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
Air passengers pass thermal scanning as they enter Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Thursday when the country logged 2,836 new Covid cases and 24 more deaths related to the disease. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The country registered 24 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,836 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 23 coronavirus-related fatalities and 3,185 new cases reported on Thursday morning.

All the new cases were local cases and there were no imported cases.

On Thursday, 3,518 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 24,556 others were receiving treatment (down from 25,262 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,479,888 Covid-19 cases, including 2,256,453 this year, with 4,425,046 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,286 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,588 so far this year.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Thailand

2,836 new Covid cases, 24 more deaths

The country registered 24 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,836 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

07:49
Business

Saha lobbies ministry in bid to raise noodle prices

Saha Group, the country's biggest consumer goods conglomerate, is calling on the government to allow it to raise product prices, especially Mama instant noodles, as raw material costs continue to rise.

06:20
Business

Tourism to get B100m 'booster shot'

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has drawn up a budget of more than 100 million baht to revive the battered travel sector.

06:14