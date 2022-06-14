Four admitted to Bangkok hospitals after using cannabis, one dies

Cannabis is now removed from the Category 5 narcotics list. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

After the decriminalisation of cannabis on June 9, four men were admitted to hospitals in Bangkok for treatment after cannabis overdose, one of whom later died of heart failure.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Tuesday that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's (BMA) Medical Services Department reported that the four were sent to BMA-run hospitals with suspected overdose symptoms.

One of them was a 51-year-old man who suffered chest pain. He later died of heart failure at Charoen Krung Pracharak Hospital.

A 17-year-old and a 25-year-old had palpitations after consuming cannabis and had been admitted to Taksin Hospital.

A 16-year-old was being treated in an intensive care unit at Luang Phor Taweesak Chutinataro Uthit Hospital following a cannabis overdose.

Mr Chadchart said the BMA would monitor the situation and educate students and teachers about cannabis. The administration would also launch a project to declare schools a cannabis-free zone, said the governor during a meeting with BMA executives.

Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said cannabis overdose that caused death was not new. Everything, if overused, would do harm to health, Mr Anutin added.

On Monday, Dr Somsak Akksilp, director-general of the Department of Medical Services of the Public Health Ministry, warned against the recreational use of cannabis, especially among young people.

The law considers low THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) to be 0.2% by weight or lower. A higher percentage for cannabis and hemp extracts is still illegal.

THC is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana, which is what makes people feel high.