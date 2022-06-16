Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Ministry recommends boosters every 4 months
Thailand
General

Ministry recommends boosters every 4 months

published : 16 Jun 2022 at 06:32

newspaper section: News

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

The Public Health Ministry has approved additional booster jabs against Covid-19 every four months for those who have already received three doses.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the ministry's Department of Disease Control (DDC), said the DDC's sub-committee on promoting disease immunity cited data indicating that immunity declines three to four months after vaccination.

Dr Opas said high-risk groups -- people aged 60 and older, those with underlying conditions and pregnant women -- can get boosters every four months as necessary. Those with plans to travel abroad, or with compromised immunity, are advised to do the same.

A study by Dr Kulkanya Choke- phaibulkit, director of the Siriraj Institute of Clinical Research, and Dr Yong Poovorawan, head of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, confirmed that a first dose of Sinovac followed by a Pfizer shot can boost immunity for children aged five to 11.

"The sub-committee's decision approves a low-dose Moderna shot or 25 micrograms per dose for children aged six to 11 years. The gap between each shot should be four to 12 weeks," said Dr Opas.

The sub-committee said people who get a Covid-19 vaccine can be inoculated with other vaccines the same day. However this excludes viral vector vaccines, which require a one-month gap as they use live viruses to carry DNA into human cells, and simultaneous injection would lower efficiency.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

2,153 new Covid cases, 17 more deaths

The country registered 17 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,153 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

07:54
Thailand

Chadchart clarifies US luxury house

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Wednesday said a luxury house in the United States was bought with his son's money inherited from the governor's mother.

07:11
Thailand

Ministry recommends boosters every 4 months

The Public Health Ministry has approved additional booster jabs against Covid-19 every four months for those who have already received three doses.

06:32