Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
1,967 new Covid cases, 19 more deaths
Thailand
General

1,967 new Covid cases, 19 more deaths

published : 17 Jun 2022 at 07:50

writer: Online Reporters

A health professional vaccinates a woman against Covid-19 at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on June 5. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)
A health professional vaccinates a woman against Covid-19 at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on June 5. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The country registered 19 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,967 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 17 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,153 new cases reported on Thursday morning.

There were 1,966 local cases and one imported case.

On Thursday, 2,123 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 21,030 others were receiving treatment (down from 21,205 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,494,880 Covid-19 cases, including 2,271,445 this year, with 4,443,428 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,422 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,724 so far this year.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Police Commission bill clears key hurdle

A joint sitting of MPs and senators on Thursday voted to pass Section 14 of the Royal Thai Police Bill, which deals with the composition of the Police Commission, at its second hearing.

08:00
Thailand

1,967 new Covid cases, 19 more deaths

The country registered 19 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,967 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

07:50
Business

Student loan rate cut proposed

The interest rate for the Student Loan Fund will be lowered to reduce the burden on borrowers, says permanent finance secretary Krisada Chinavicharana.

06:55