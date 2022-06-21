Fewest daily Covid cases for 13 months

A worker cleans a fresh markat operated by the Pathum Thani Municipality in Muang district of Pathum Thani on June 17, 2022 to prevent the spread of Covid-19. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The country registered 1,714 more Covid-19 cases during the previous 24 hours, the government said on Tuesday, 70 fewer than Monday and the lowest daily number since May 10, 2021.

Daily coronavirus-related fatalities edged up three to 21.

Monday’s figures, reported on Tuesday, comprised 1,711 local cases and three imported cases.

There were another 2,397 positive results from antigen tests, which would raise the total to 4,111.

As of Monday, a total of 20,467 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment, including 10,139 in hospitals. The remainder included those in hospitel facilities (1,045) or in home/community isolation (9,119), according to the daily update posted by the Department of Disease Control.

Of those in hospital, 631 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation and 295 dependent on ventilators.

On Monday, 2,137 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

(Screenshot from https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/thailand)

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the 21 people who died were aged from 24 to 92 with an average age of 65. All were Thais.

Bangkok logged three new deaths and no fatalities were reported in adjacent provinces.

Other central plains provinces further from the capital had nine deaths — two each in Uthai Thani and Suphan Buri, and one each in Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Sawan, Singburi, Samut Songkhram and Ayutthaya.

The North reported two deaths in Lampang and Kamphaeng Phet.

The Northeast saw five new fatalities — two in Ubon Ratchathani and the rest in Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen and Sakhon Nakhon.

The South had two deaths in Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phuket.

Vaccinations continued to progress, with 139.17 million doses administered as of Monday. The government said 81.8% of the population has now received at least one dose of the vaccine, 76.2% at least two shots and 42.0% at least one booster shot.

On Monday alone, 24,210 vaccine doses were administered — 2,269 as a first shot, 4,806 as a second shot and 17,135 as a booster shot.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,502,542 Covid-19 cases, including 2,279,107 cases this year, with 4,451,569 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,506 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,808 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 301,510 in 24 hours to 544.85 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 727 to 6.34 million.