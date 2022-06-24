Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
181 cases of new Omicron subvariants
Thailand
General

181 cases of new Omicron subvariants

published : 24 Jun 2022 at 16:51

writer: Online Reporters

A health official takes a nasal swab for a Covid-19 test in Bangkok’s Sai Mai district. (File photo: Apichit Jinakul)
A health official takes a nasal swab for a Covid-19 test in Bangkok’s Sai Mai district. (File photo: Apichit Jinakul)

Thailand has 181 recorded cases of Covid-19's latest worrisome subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, which are similar to the Delta variant and therefore potentially harmful to a patient's lungs, according to the Department of Medical Sciences.

Director-general Supakit Sirilak said on Friday that there had been 181 cases of BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron variant and they posed risks of infection clusters.

The 181 cases were confirmed among 400 samples and consisted of 48 infected arrivals and 133 local cases. Most of them were confirmed in Bangkok, where the most samples were collected for examination, Dr Supakit said.

On Tuesday Ramathibodi Hospital reported that since April the country had registered 49 cases of the two subvariants.

Dr Supakit said the mutation of BA.4 and BA.5 was similar to the Delta variant and posed lung inflammation risks.

He said BA.4 and BA.5 accounted for 45.8% of new Covid-19 cases, BA.2 53.8% and BA.1 the rest.

A person's antibodies were less effective against BA.4 and BA.5 than they were against other subvariants and some patients with low immunity responded less to medication, the director-general said.

BA.5 should be monitored closely because it was spreading and infections already confirmed in 62 countries, while BA.4 and BA.2 infections were falling. BA.5 was likely to become a dominant strain globally and locally, Dr Supakit said.

The people who had previously contracted other subvariants of Omicron could be infected with BA.4 and BA.5 strains. Those with enough antibodies and booster vaccine shots could better fight off a repeat infection, he said.

Omicron was the world's only variant of concern as it was the dominant variant, he said.

Dr Supakit acknowledged the government's decision to further relax Covid-19 controls and said the number of BA.4 and BA.5 cases had not risen significantly. Therefore, it was still unnecessary to intensify control measures, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
World

Landmark gun-safety bill heads to US House after Senate passage

WASHINGTON: The Democratic-controlled United States House of Representatives moved quickly on Friday to take up a package of modest measures intended to stem gun violence, a day after a Supreme Court ruling that broadly expanded gun rights.

21:28
Business

Asia LNG spot prices continue rising

LONDON: Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot prices continued its upward trend this week as fears of further market tightening following a major outage at a Freeport plant and reduced Russian gas flows to Europe pushed buyers to cover short-term needs.

19:21
Thailand

Islamic council opposes cannabis, liquor, civil partnership bills

The League of Islamic Council of Southern Thailand has issued a statement opposing the Cannabis and Hemp Bill, the Progressive Liquor Bill and the Civil Partnership Bill, as they are not in line with the Islamic principles.

18:08