2,378 new Covid cases, 17 more deaths

Runners on Saturday join the Samui Neon Run following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, including the lifting of face mask mandate. The event was jointly organised by Central Pattana Plc, the Koh Samui Tourism Promotion Association, Nakhon Koh Samui Municipality and other business operators on the island. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The country registered 2,378 more Covid-19 cases and 17 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with 2,236 new cases and 16 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

There were 2,376 local cases and two imported cases.

On Saturday, 1,834 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,514,155 Covid-19 cases, including 2,290,720 cases this year, with 4,460,250 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,592 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 8,894 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.