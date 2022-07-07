Private school switches to online learning as Covid cases surge

Bangkok Christian College, a renowned all-boys’ private school on Pramuan Road in Silom area of Bangkok's Bang Rak district. (File photo)

A renowned private boys' school in Silom area will shift to online learning next week, after Covid-19 infections among students and school personnel rose to more than 700 in two months.

Bangkok Christian College, in Bangkok’s Bang Rak district, on Thursday announced that it will adjust the learning method between July 11 and 19, after the number of Covid-19 cases in the premises significantly increased over the past eight weeks.

As of July 5, a total of 688 students and 70 school personnel tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the school announcement, if more than 10% of students in a classroom had Covid, the classroom would be closed for five days. However, the cases kept rising over the past week, and the school was concerned that the situation would affect the education of students, as those infected must be placed under quarantine.

Onsite learning will resume on July 20, read the announcement.