2,144 new Covid cases, 20 more deaths

People wait to watch a film outdoors at the Larn Khon Muang (civic ground) in front of Bangkok's City Hall on Thursday when the country logged 2,144 new Covid-19 cases and 20 new fatalities related to the disease. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The country registered 20 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,144 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 20 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,366 new cases reported on Thursday morning.

All the new 2,362 cases were local cases.

On Thursday, 1,946 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 25,082 others were receiving treatment (up from 24,904 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,540,955 Covid-19 cases, including 2,317,520 this year, with 4,485,075 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,798 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,100 so far this year.