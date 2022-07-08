Section
State of emergency extended for 2 months
Thailand
General

State of emergency extended for 2 months

published : 8 Jul 2022 at 14:05

writer: Online Reporters

People enjoy live music ahead an open-air movie outside City Hall on Thursday. On Friday the government extended the state of emergency for two months until Sept 30. (Photo: Natthawat Wicheanbut)
The government has extended the state of emergency for another two months, until the end of September "only to facilitate its efforts to control Covid-19 and protect people's lives", according to a spokesman.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said after the meeting that the state of emergency would be extended from Aug 1 to Sept 30. It was the 19th extension under the Covid-19 situation.

The state of emergency was imposed by virtue of the Executive Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations.

"The prime minister in his capacity as the CCSA director stressed that the extension is intended only to control the disease and protect people's lives and there is no other purpose for the exercise of this executive decree," Dr Taweesilp said.

The government had no intention to use it to limit people's freedom, he said.

