Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Seven nations removed from Covid-19 watchlist
Thailand
General

Seven nations removed from Covid-19 watchlist

published : 10 Jul 2022 at 06:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Malaysian tourists walk into the Thai customs building in Sungai Kolok district in Narathiwat province on June 1, 2022, after Malaysia and Thailand re-opened their land borders following the loosening of restrictions related to the Covid-19 coronavirus. (AFP photo)
Malaysian tourists walk into the Thai customs building in Sungai Kolok district in Narathiwat province on June 1, 2022, after Malaysia and Thailand re-opened their land borders following the loosening of restrictions related to the Covid-19 coronavirus. (AFP photo)

The Ministry of Public Health has revoked its previous declaration of seven countries as Covid-19 danger zones, citing an improvement in the pandemic situation and the global vaccination coverage against coronavirus.

The decision to remove Italy, Iran, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Indonesia from the list of dangerous epidemic areas was reached at a meeting of the national committee on disease control held on Friday.

Signed by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the announcement was published in the Royal Gazette and came into effect on Saturday.

With the Omicron variant appearing to be far less virulent than its predecessors, from July 1 Thailand has eased most of its remaining Covid-19 restrictions.

Only a small number of imported infections have been detected among tens of thousands of arrivals per day, said Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health.

The seven countries' removal from the list was one of two key decisions made by the committee on Friday, he said.

The other was the declaration of monkeypox as Thailand's 56th communicable disease.

However, no case of the disease has been detected in Thailand so far, he said.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 6,000 cases of monkeypox worldwide have been recorded across 58 countries.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

2,004 new Covid cases, 22 more deaths

The country registered 2,004 more Covid-19 cases and 22 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

08:28
Thailand

Big log earns Guinness World Record plaudit

A 70-metre petrified log in Tak on Friday earned a Guinness World Record for being the longest fossilised tree trunk in the world.

07:11
Thailand

Removing from watchlist

The Ministry of Public Health has revoked its previous declaration of seven countries as Covid-19 danger zones, citing an improvement in the pandemic situation and the global vaccination coverage against coronavirus.

06:00