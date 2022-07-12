Cabinet approves Opas as next health permanent secretary

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of Department of Disease Control, who will be the next permanent secretary for public health, succeeding Kiattiphum Wongrachit, who retires on Sept 30. (Photo: Department of Disease Control)

The cabinet has approved the appointment of the director-general of Department of Disease Control, Opas Karnkawinpong, as next permanent secretary for public health.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul proposed his appointment to the weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday for approval.

The cabinet approved the appointment of Dr Opas.

Dr Opas will succeed Dr Kiattiphum Wongrachit, who will retire on Sept 30. He will take up his new position on Oct 1, becoming the 32nd permanent secretary for public health.