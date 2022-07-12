Cabinet approves Opas as next health permanent secretary
published : 12 Jul 2022 at 13:43
writer: Online Reporters
The cabinet has approved the appointment of the director-general of Department of Disease Control, Opas Karnkawinpong, as next permanent secretary for public health.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul proposed his appointment to the weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday for approval.
The cabinet approved the appointment of Dr Opas.
Dr Opas will succeed Dr Kiattiphum Wongrachit, who will retire on Sept 30. He will take up his new position on Oct 1, becoming the 32nd permanent secretary for public health.