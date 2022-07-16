2,025 new Covid cases, 20 more deaths

Tourists visit the Temple of the Emerald Buddha in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The country registered 20 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,025 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

This compared with the 23 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,795 new cases reported on Friday morning.

The ministry reported that the new case numbers did not include 149,537 positive results from antigen tests conducted outside hospitals and other medical settings between July 3 and 9, 2022.

The new case numbers did not include 3,489 positive results from antigen tests over the previous 24 hours, which would raise the total to 5,997.

The new infections announced Saturday comprised 2,013 in the general population, 10 among prison inmates and two imported cases.

As of midnight Friday, a total of 23,867 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (down from 24,043 the previous day), including 10,511 in hospitals (up from 10,377). Among the remainder, 960 were in field hospitals or hospitel facilities (down from 1,109) and 12,365 in home/community isolation (down from 12,517) while 31 others were not specified.

Of those in hospital, 785 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (down from 789), and 352 were dependent on ventilators (up from 348).

The 24-hour period also saw 2,181 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,557,001 Covid cases, including 2,333,566 this year, with 4,502,156 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 30,681 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,280 so far this year.