Severe Covid cases and fatalities are rising

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, gives update and overview of the Covid-19 situation, at the Ministry of Public Health in Nonthaburi province on Monday. (Screenshot)

The number of the Covid-19 patients who depend on ventilators and coronavirus-related deaths are both rising, the Department of Disease Control reported on Monday.

Director-general Opas Karnkawinpong said most severely ill patients and most deaths were in Greater Bangkok and the major provinces.

The average number of patients dependent on ventilators had risen from 300 a day on July 5 to 369 as of Sunday, and the average number of daily fatalities had increased from 16 to 21. Those averages were based on data collected over 14 days.

"We are monitoring the situation following the recent long holiday, when people in Greater Bangkok returned to their home provinces, where infections could now rise," Dr Opas said.

The government holidays last week included Asarnha Bucha and Buddhist Lent on Wednesday and Thursday, which connected to a special holiday on Friday and then the weekend.

Dr Opas also said there were more fatalities among elderly people and those with underlying illnesses who had received their third dose of Covid-19 vaccine more than three months ago.

"Vulnerable groups' access to treatment is the key to reduced fatalities," he said.

At present the health system was still able to treat all seriously ill patients, Dr Opas said.

He advised people who develop cold-like symptoms to take antigen tests. These symptoms were typical of infection with the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Covid-19. He mentioned sore throat, throat irritation and muscle and body aches in particular.

Worldwide Covid-19 infections were rising especially in Europe and America but the pace had started to stablise, Dr Opas said.

New infections were also increasing in nearby countries but the fatality rates were not rising, he said.

Thailand registered 17 more Covid-19 fatalities and 1,814 new cases were admitted to hospitals on Sunday.