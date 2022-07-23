Bangkok governor thanks PM for flood support

A food delivery man tries to cross flooded On Nut road on Thursday after downpours hit Bangkok on Wednesday night. (Photo: Pormprom Satrabhaya)

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt has voiced his appreciation after the premier allowed City Hall to use military trucks to transport people to safety in flooded areas.

Mr Chadchart made his remarks on Facebook Live on Friday during an update on the flood situation following Wednesday night's heavy storm, saying he had asked the army for assistance the following day in case of further torrential downpours.

"I'd like to thank Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as he responded to City Hall's request to lend military trucks to help evacuate people where necessary. The premier provided full support to help the people of the city," said Mr Chadchart. Following the fallout from the latest heavy rains, City Hall is expediting the draining of excess water from Lat Phrao and Saen Saeb canals, Mr Chadchart said, adding that people can contact the 1555 hotline to request teams come to drain local areas.

The torrential rainfall overnight from Wednesday to Thursday morning overwhelmed the city's drainage capacity causing floods across the city, including Watthana, Saphan Sung, Phra Khanong and Suan Luang districts.

Incomplete wet weather infrastructure -- such as the Nongbon drainage tunnel and Lat Phrao canal dam -- also hampered the city's drainage capacity.

Wednesday night's storm also caused significant flooding on more than 20 routes in Bangkok's road network.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Gen Prayut has ordered the army to hurriedly provide support to City Hall to evacuate people from inundated areas, as well as begin repair work on roads, public parks and state offices that were badly hit by the floods.

Col Sirichan Ngathong, deputy army spokeswoman, said the First Army Region along with every unit in Bangkok has been instructed to assist the Bangkok governor and district office chiefs in efforts to support those who suffered the greatest damage to their homes and property as a result of the flooding.

Meanwhile, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said a monsoon trough had been responsible for the inclement weather and was currently striking the lower North, Central regions, East and lower Northeast, while a Southwest monsoon from the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand was also a contributing factor.

The TMD also issued a warning for people to brace themselves for further torrential rainfall and runoff in the North, Northeast, East, South and Central regions lasting until tomorrow.