Indian tourist loses gold necklace to Pattaya thief
Thailand
General

Motorbike-riding robber takes visitor by surprise

published : 23 Jul 2022 at 13:40

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Indian visitor Karthikeyan, 43, tells plainclothes police about the theft he suffered near Pattaya beach on Friday night. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)
PATTAYA: An Indian tourist sought help from police after a thief snatched his gold necklace on Pattaya beach late Friday night.

The tourist, identified only as Karthikeyan, 43, filed a complaint with Pol Col Sombat Kaewmulsuk, deputy investigation chief at the Pattaya police station, around 11.30pm on Friday shortly after the incident.

He told the officer that he had left his accommodation to stroll around the beach town. As he was walking along the side of the road next to Pattaya beach, a motorcyclist ridden by a woman pulled up and his gold necklace worth about 30,000 baht was snatched. The rider then sped off.

He said he was shocked as it happened in an area where there were many tourists at the time.

Police found no traces of the thief but are examining security video from cameras along the route to find possible clues about the suspect.

