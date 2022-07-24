Probe into pot plants at parliament

The Secretariat of the House of Representatives has launched a probe into the mysterious planting of cannabis on the grounds of parliament and threatened to take legal action if any laws are found to have been broken.

About 100 seedlings were spotted on Friday by former Democrat MP Watchara Phetthong and former senator Somboon Thongburan as they were inspecting a banyan tree that was uprooted during heavy rain on Wednesday night.

Some of the sprouts were growing in small pots and others had been planted around large trees in the front courtyard. It is unknown how the seedlings turned up in the parliament compound or who was responsible.

The seedlings, between one to three inches long, were removed by parliament police on the order of Aroon Laiphongpaew, director of parliament security, after he was alerted by Mr Watchara.

Yutthana Samphaongern, spokesman for the Secretariat of the House of Representatives, said an inquiry is under way.

Security camera footage is being reviewed and parties concerned including gardeners and ground-keepers will be invited to give information, he said, adding the area where the cannabis was found has not yet been handed over by the contractor.

Mr Yutthana said the seedlings must have been planted after Wednesday because he did not think they could withstand strong winds and heavy rain.

Mr Watchara said the growers must be experienced as the seedlings looked healthy, but the parliament compound is not an appropriate place to grow the herb.