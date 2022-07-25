Section
E-book on monarchy in English marks King's birthday
Thailand
General

E-book on monarchy in English marks King's birthday

published : 25 Jul 2022 at 12:37

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

The e-book
The e-book "A Legacy For All", downloadable in English from the Foreign Affairs Ministry's website.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has produced an e-book in the English language entitled "A Legacy for All" in honour of His Majesty the King on the occasion of his birthday on July 28, government deputy spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said on Monday.

Ms Rachada said the book is about the role of the royal institution in Thai history and society.

It also includes the monarchy's involvement in the country's advancement in the fields of public health, sustainable development, water management, humanitarian assistance, international relations and promotion of a multicultural society.

It can be downloaded free of charge.

