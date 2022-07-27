Rumour of new monkeypox case 'unfounded'

Tourists browse a street market in Phuket on Sunday, unfazed by monkeypox stories. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A rumour that another case of monkeypox had been detected in Phuket was totally groundless, provincial health office chief Kusak Kukiatkoon said on Wednesday.

The rumour spread around Phuket on Tuesday, that a woman had been found to have monkeypox. According to the rumour, she had a close relationship with the Nigerian man who was Thailand's first confirmed case of this disease. The man has left the country.

Dr Kusak said health officials had investigated the rumour and found it to be totally groundless.

Dr Kusak said a Thai man, aged 40, had sought testing for monkeypox at Thalang Hospital on Tuesday. He was referred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for laboratory tests and the result was expected soon.

The man had no link with the Nigerian man, he added.

Dr Veerasak Lorthongkham, director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, said that the man had a fever for three days and developed blisters over his body.

"He has a history of having had chickenpox before. He has never been in close contact with foreigners or been involved with sex services. He is an ordinary family man and not in an at-risk occupation. The man was initially diagnosed as having chickenpox.



"However, as the country is now on high alert for monkeypox, samples have been taken from him for a laboratory test. The result is expected in two or three days," Dr Veerasak said.