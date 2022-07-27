Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Rumour of new monkeypox case 'unfounded'
Thailand
General

Rumour of new monkeypox case 'unfounded'

published : 27 Jul 2022 at 11:52

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

Tourists browse a street market in Phuket on Sunday, unfazed by monkeypox stories. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)
Tourists browse a street market in Phuket on Sunday, unfazed by monkeypox stories. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A rumour that another case of monkeypox had been detected in Phuket was totally groundless, provincial health office chief Kusak Kukiatkoon said on Wednesday.

The rumour spread around Phuket on Tuesday, that a woman had been found to have monkeypox. According to the rumour, she had a close relationship with the Nigerian man who was Thailand's first confirmed case of this disease. The man has left the country.

Dr Kusak said health officials had investigated the rumour and found it to be totally groundless. 

Dr Kusak said a Thai man, aged 40, had sought testing for monkeypox at Thalang Hospital on Tuesday. He was referred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for laboratory tests and the result was expected soon.

The man had no link with the Nigerian man, he added.

Dr Veerasak Lorthongkham, director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, said that the man had a fever for three days and developed blisters over his body.

"He has a history of having had chickenpox before. He has never been in close contact with foreigners or  been involved with sex services. He is an ordinary family man and not in an at-risk occupation. The man was initially diagnosed as having chickenpox.

"However, as the country is now on high alert for monkeypox, samples have been taken from him for a laboratory test. The result is expected in two or three days," Dr Veerasak said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
World

Singapore extends stay of Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa

COLOMBO/SINGAPORE: Singapore has permitted former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to stay in the island republic for an additional 14 days, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

12:54
Travel

Thailand, Caribbean 'top best tropic islands' for digital nomads

Thailand’s Koh Phangan is one of the ideal locations for remote working if cost is an issue, according to Zenefits, a human resources software company, which ranked 50 tropical islands against seven factors: population, average temperature, WiFi speed, cost of accommodation, average daily budget, ease of travel to the island from the United States, and things to do and see.

12:38
Thailand

2,747 new Covid cases, 34 more deaths

There were 34 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,747 new cases admitted to hospitals on Tuesday, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Wednesday.

12:00