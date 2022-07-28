500,000 may need LAAB jabs

There are more than 500,000 immunocompromised people in Thailand who may need long-acting antibodies (LAAB) to guard against Covid-19, said Public Health Minister Anutin Charvirakul on Wednesday.

Of a total 257,500 LAAB doses ordered from AstraZeneca, the first 7,000 arrived on Monday while the rest will follow later this year, he said.

Mr Anutin was speaking at a demonstration of LAAB injections for patients with kidney failure carried out at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute.

The 7,000 doses are being distributed to all provinces for those such as kidney patients receiving dialysis and people whose immune systems are compromised due to the effect of taking immunosuppressive medications after undergoing a body-part transplant, he said.

"Let me assure you that all medical workers handling LAAB injections have been well trained on the job to ensure a single standard of therapy," Mr Anutin said.

Every patient receiving a LAAB injection is closely monitored afterward, as per standard practice, he said, adding antibodies received in each jab last up to six months.

Immunocompromised individuals nationwide may from next Monday contact a healthcare facility in their area and request a LAAB injection, he said.

"Those who do not have immune system problems are encouraged to seek a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine every three to four months," he noted.

The BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron were found in a recent study by the Department of Medical Sciences to be more capable of bypassing immunity than their predecessor, BA.2, he said.

Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health, said the LAAB jabs will arrive in all areas where needed as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, meanwhile, expressed concern over the rising number of both Covid-19 deaths and infected patients suffering lung infections over the past three days, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

The PM is seeking the public's cooperation to ensure they receive a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine regularly as recommended by the Ministry of Public Health, said the spokesman.

Thailand on Wednesday recorded 2,747 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, 34 deaths and 911 lung infection cases.