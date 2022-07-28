Man in Phuket tests negative for monkeypox

Section
Thailand
General

published : 28 Jul 2022 at 13:06

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

Phuket public health office chief Kusak Kukiatkoon announces the result of lab tests on a 40-year-old man that showed he was not infected with monkeypox. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)
PHUKET: A Thai man has tested negative for monkeypox after developing symptoms similar to the disease, a senior provincial public health official said on Thursday.

Provincial public health chief Kusak Kukiatkoon said lab tests conducted on the 40-year-old and received by the office in Phuket on Thursday had found he was not infected with monkeypox.

The Phuket native is receiving treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital after suffering a high fever and developing blisters on his body.

The hospital said on Wednesday his medical history showed he had had chickenpox. He said he had not been in close contact with foreigners or engaged in paid sex.

Phuket has recorded only one monkeypox a case, a Nigerian man currently being treated at a hospital in Phnom Penh after he fled Thailand to Cambodia. He was arrested in the Cambodian capital.

