Second monkeypox case found, this time in Bangkok

Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive" are seen in this illustration taken on May 23, 2022. (Reuters photo)

The Public Health Ministry reported Thailand's second monkeypox case on Thursday, a man living with 10 other people in Bangkok.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the infected person was a 47-year-old who developed a high fever, pain and blisters on the body on July 12 and is being treated at Vajira Hospital.

The result of lab tests from the Medical Sciences Department confirmed he had been infected with monkeypox, the minister said.

The man told health authorities he had engaged in sex with foreign men, he added.

Opas Karnkawinpong, the Disease Control Department director-general, said 10 people living in the same house were considered an at-risk group. They had been required to undergo lab tests and health authorities were waiting for the results.

Officials were trying to find other people who been in close contact with the patient, he said.

The first monkeypox case in Thailand was a Nigerian man currently under treatment in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh.