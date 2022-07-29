Diplomats, embassy staff show off spoken Thai

The Australian Embassy was one of many celebrating Thai Language Day. (Australian Embassy Facebook)

Diplomats and officials at foreign embassies in Bangkok used video to show off their Thai language skills to help celebrate National Thai Language Day on Friday.

The US Embassy posted a clip on its Facebook page featuring embassy officials introducing themselves in Thai, talking about Thai dishes, words they liked and pronouncing words that they thought were difficult.

The Chinese Embassy posted a Facebook video showing its officials speaking Thai sentences and all of them said the Thai language was not difficult.

The UK in Thailand Facebook page also posted a clip of embassy officials introducing themselves and writing their names in Thai. They also played a Fan Pan Tae (Thailand Fan) game to ask questions about provinces, roads and places in the kingdom, dishes and animals.

The Germany Embassy on Facebook featured some of its diplomats and officials reciting Thai poems.

The Australian Embassy, led by ambassador Angela Macdonald, posted a “Happy National Thai Language Day 2022” video featuring three rising stars from the embassy — Jane Racancoj, David Braun and Alexander Wills — taking up three different challenges to prove their Thai language skills through poetry and use of idioms.

Other embassies also posted clips of diplomats and officials speaking Thai to mark the important day.