2,432 new Covid inpatients, 32 deaths

People wait for Covid-19 vaccination at the Bangkok Youth Centre in Din Daeng district. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul).

There were 32 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,432 new cases admitted to treatment facilities on Tuesday, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Wednesday.

This compared with 27 coronavirus-related fatalities and 1,843 cases admitted to hospitals on Monday, as reported on Tuesday.

As of midnight Tuesday, a total of 21,940 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (down from 22,012 the previous day), including 11,842 in hospitals (up from 11,771). Of the remainder, 255 were in field hospitals/hospitel facilities (up from 250) and 9,782 in home/community isolation (down from 9,942).

Of those in hospitals, 917 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (up from 916) and 478 dependent on ventilators (up from 475).

The 24-hour period also saw 2,472 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

Among 2,432 new cases over the past 24 hours, there were 2,419 cases in the general population, 12 among prison inmates and one imported case.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,596,559 Covid-19 cases, including 2,373,124 this year, with 4,543,156 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,463 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,765 so far this year.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 821,908 in 24 hours to 584.13 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 1,938 to 6.42 million.

The United States had the most cases at 93.32 million, up 61,162.