Inferno pub illegally built, operated

The charred interior of the Mountain B pub in Sattahip district, Chon Buri province, on Friday. The illegal pub burned down early Friday morning, taking the lives of 13 people and injuring 36 others. (Photo: Sawang Boriboon Foundation)

The pub that burned down early Friday morning, killing 13 people and injuring 36 others, was illegally built and operated.

Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda said the Mountain B pub, in Chon Buri's Satthahip district, did not have a pub licence and was built in an area where entertainment venues were prohibited.

“Officials are checking details of the building, including its design, construction materials used, control systems and fire exits. I told them to find the cause of the fire and the people responsible for it,” Gen Anupong said in Bangkok.

Pol Maj Gen Atthasit Kitjahan, commander of Chon Buri police, said the premises were licensed to operate as an eatery, and had been illegally altered and used as an enclosed entertainment place.

He said the building was almost completely destroyed - its interior structure and decoration, soundproofing, stage and ceiling tiles. Police attempted to inspect the place late on Friday morning, but had to withdraw when the fire briefly flared up again.

Investigators had questioned the staff and owner of the pub, eyewitnesses and the electrician who was earlier hired to repair the building's power system, he said.

The fire at Mountain B on Sukhumvit Road in tambon Phlu Ta Luang of Chon Buri’s Sattahip district erupted about 1am on Friday, when more than 100 customers were still inside.

Witnesses said the blaze was first noticed on the roof, and spread quickly through the soundproofing foam.

Thirteen people people were confirmed killed in the blaze and 36 others injured, down from the original reports of 40-41 injured.

Among those killed was singer Chatchai Chuenkha, 30. His mother Premjai sae Ung said he normally sang at open-air venues.

She quoted his friend as saying that her son was singing when there was an explosion behind the stage. He could not escape the flames.

“My son was a breadwinner. Someone must be held responsible for this,” she said.