Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Govt to lower Covid to same disease category as influenza
Thailand
General

Govt to lower Covid to same disease category as influenza

published : 8 Aug 2022 at 18:39

writer: Bloomberg

A boy waits his turn to receive a Covid-19 jab at the Central Westgate shopping mall in Nonthaburi on Aug 4, 2022. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
A boy waits his turn to receive a Covid-19 jab at the Central Westgate shopping mall in Nonthaburi on Aug 4, 2022. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Thailand will downgrade Covid-19 from a “dangerous” communicable disease to one that “needs monitoring” starting from October, as the country’s virus situation has started to stabilise, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

The move, which will remove Covid-19 from the same category as plague and smallpox to the same level as influenza and dengue, is to reflect the reality of the situation in the country, said Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.  

The move reflects Thailand’s health-system readiness, availability of treatments and “appropriate self-protection behaviour” of people around the country, Mr Anutin said in a statement. The government will also adjust the country’s post-pandemic management plan to allow private hospitals to start directly procuring antiviral drugs “soon”, rather than going through government channels, he said. 

Authorities said last week that the country should start seeing a decline in severe Covid-19 cases and deaths by mid-August. The government on July 1 lifted virtually all travel restrictions and an outdoor mask mandate.  

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Explainer: China-Taiwan trade, and everything you need to know

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has visited Taiwan in defiance of strong opposition from mainland China, and it is shaping up to have far-reaching implications for trade.

19:37
Thailand

Tax break

The Central Tax Court has ruled in favour of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, saying he doesn't owe 17 billion baht in tax over the 2006 sale of a stake in Shin Corp.

19:19
Business

Petrol prices down, diesel price unchanged

The board of the Oil Fuel Fund Office (OFFO) resolved on Monday to keep the local diesel price at 34.94 baht per litre, while petrol prices will drop significantly on Tuesday.

18:40