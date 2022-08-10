Prinn acknowledges more charges

Prinn Panitchapakdi leaves Lumpini police station after police formally pressed new charges against the former Democrat Party deputy leader on Wednesday. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Prinn Panitchpakdi, a former deputy leader of the Democrat Party, reported to Lumpini police on Wednesday morning to hear charges in two new cases - one for indecent exposure and the other for alleged rape.

Pol Maj Gen Trairong Phiewphan, metropolitan police deputy commissioner, said in the indecent exposure case the damaged party submitted an audio recording featuring Mr Prinn as evidence. He did not elaborate.

In the rape case, the damaged party, a woman about 20 years old, filed a complaint with police on June 21 this year, with pictures as evidence against Mr Prinn. The alleged rape took place in late 2021 at a condominium after a meeting at a restaurant.



The two new cases had no connection with previous cases, he said.



Pol Maj Gen Trairong said there were now 16 cases of sexual misconduct filed against Mr Prinn. Tthe statute of limitations had expired in three of them and they allegedly happened abroad. Only 13 cases were in the legal process - 10 with Lumpini police station, one with Huai Khwang police station, one with Muang police station in Chiang Mai, and one with Muang police station in Phetchaburi.



Of the cases being handled by Lumpini , the investigation reports on eight cases had been sent to prosecutors. Four had been indicted in court.



The cases handled by Huai Khwang and Muang Chiang Mai police had been indicted in court by prosecutors.



As for the case with Muang police in Phetchaburi, prosecutors had asked police for further investigation.



Pol Maj Gen Trairong said Mr Prinn was released after he acknowledged the charges. He said the damaged parties in all cases had not withdrawn their complaints or changed their statements, and they were determined to take legal action against Mr Prinn as charged.



After giving his statement to police, Mr Prinn slipped out the back of Lumpini police station and left in a waiting car without replying to questions from reporters.