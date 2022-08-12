2,455 new Covid cases, 33 more deaths

People visit a trade fair in Bangkok on Thursday when the country logged 2,455 new Covid-19 patients and 33 new fatalities related to the disease. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard).

The country registered 33 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,455 new cases admitted to hospitals during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 35 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,316 new cases admitted to hospitals reported on Thursday morning.

All the 2,455 new patients were local cases.

On Thursday, 2,142 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 21,584 others were receiving treatment (up from 21,304 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,616,512 Covid-19 cases, including 2,393,077 this year, with 4,563,165 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,763 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 10,065 so far this year.