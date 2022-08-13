2,140 new Covid inpatients, 35 more deaths

About 1,000 people gather to receive rice and dried foods during a merit-making ceremony held by Ruamkusol Foundation in Samut Prakan province on Aug 3, 2022. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

There were 35 more Covid-19 deaths and 2,140 new cases admitted to hospitals on Friday, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday.

This compared with 33 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,455 patients on Thursday, as reported on Friday.

As of midnight Friday, a total of 21,791 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment (up from 21,584 the previous day), including 11,157 in hospitals (up from 11,015). Of the remainder, 227 were in field hospitals/hospitel facilities (up from 208) and 10,324 in home/community isolation (up from 10,256) while 83 others were not specified.

Of those in hospitals, 912 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (down from 920) and 482 were dependent on ventilators (up from 477).

Screenshot from https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/thailand

The 24-hour period also saw 1,898 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

Of the 2,140 new cases over the 24 hours, there were 2,132 cases in the general population, seven among prison inmates and one imported case.

From July 31 to Aug 6, 235,753 people tested positive for Covid-19 via antigen tests. That pointed to 33,679 new Covid-19 cases daily on average over the seven-day period.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,618,652 Covid-19 cases, including 2,395,217 this year, with 4,565,063 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,663 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 10,100 so far this year.