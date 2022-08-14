Six northern provinces still flooded

People try to catch fish in floodwater in tambon Phan Chalee of Wang Thong district, Phitsanulok, on Thursday. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

Parts of six northern provinces are still under water as a result of heavy rain brought by tropical storm Mulan - now downgraded to a tropical depression over Vietnam - the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported on Sunday.

The tropical depression, augmented by a monsoon lying across Myanmar, northern Thailand and northern Laos, brought heavy to very heavy rain to the North and Northeast regions of Thailand during Aug 11-14.



A total of 609 villages in 109 tambons and 34 districts of 11 provinces - Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Phayao, Nan, Lampang, Phrae, Phitsanulok, Nakhon Phanom, Loei and Prachin Buri - were flooded, affecting 5,477 households. A villager was reported killed in Chiang Rai.



On Sunday morning, 391 villages in 25 districts of Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Phayao, Nan and Phitsanulok provinces in the North were still flooded but the water levels were receding.



Heavy downpours in the North added water into the Chao Phraya river north of the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat district at the rate of 1,400-1,600 cubic metres per second, making it necessary to increase discharge downstream from the dam by 1,000-1,400 cubic metres per second.



As a result, the water level below the dam had risen by about 0.20-0.60m in low-lying areas in Ayutthaya province and overflowed, flooding parts of Sena, Phak Hai and Bang Ban districts and affecting about 600 households.



Disaster prevention and mitigation offices in the provinces have been instructed to work closely with local administrations to assess the damage in areas where water had receded and provide assistance to the affected people in line with the Finance Ministry's regulations.

People in need of help can call hotline number 1784 around the clock. They can also follow disaster warnings via the THAI DISASTER ALERT app.



According to a weather forecast, on Sunday and Monday (Aug 14-15) the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand - together with the low pressure wedge over northern Vietnam and the Tonkin Bay - would likely cause sporadic heavy rain in the North and Northeast. Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand would be about 1m high, and more than 1m high in areas with thunderstorms.



From Aug 16-20, there would be more rain in every part of the country, the forecasters said. Waves in the upper parts of the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand would be 1-2m high, and over 2m high in areas with thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, waves would reach a height of about 1m, and over 1m in areas with thunderstorms.