2,143 new Covid inpatients, 29 more deaths

A man receives a Covid-19 vaccine jab at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul).

The country registered 29 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,143 new cases admitted to hospitals during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

This compared with the 28 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,461 new cases admitted to hospitals reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 2,142 local cases and one imported case.

On Wednesday, 2,023 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 19,993 others were receiving treatment (up from 19,902 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,628,200 Covid-19 cases, including 2,404,765 this year, with 4,576,263 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 31,944 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 10,246 so far this year.