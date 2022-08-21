1,968 new Covid inpatients, 21 more deaths

Commuters wear masks while waiting for buses along Charoen Krung Road. Despite a recent easing in the rules, the Public Health Ministry is still urging people to wear masks, keep washing their hands and maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of Covid-19. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The country registered 1,968 new patients admitted to hosptials and 21 more Covid-19 related fatalities, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday.

This compared with 1,902 patients and 29 deaths reported on Saturday.

There were 1,966 local cases and two imported cases.

The 24-hour period saw 2,252 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,634,180 Covid-19 cases, including 2,410,745 cases this year, with 4,582,529 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 32,027 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 10,329 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.