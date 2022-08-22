DMS to cut quarantine time

A health professional prepares necessities for people under home quarantine for Covid-19 infection in Bangkok. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Department of Medical Services (DMS) is planning to revise its Covid-19 guidelines to allow asymptomatic patients to isolate for only five days.

The news came from DMS director-general Dr Somsak Akksilp on Sunday. However, he said the duration for patients with severe symptoms required to be treated in hospital will be decided by doctors, he said.

Currently, Thailand has a 5+5 policy (five days of quarantine and five days of observation) for asymptomatic patients, he said.

Hospitals in the provinces may decide whether patients must be isolated for up to seven days amid bed shortages, he said.

Afterwards, patients are monitored and must comply with the department's safety rules, which require the regular washing of hands, wearing of face mask and social distancing, until the 10th day, he said.

However, Dr Thira Woratanarat, lecturer at Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Medicine, said five days is not enough to curb transmissions of the coronavirus.

Dr Thira on Facebook also said the 5+5 policy is not based on academic principles.

Although the policy will benefit the economy, the outcome will have a widespread impact on society, including businesses, amid further infections, he said.

In addition, a patient may suffer long-Covid symptoms and bear high medical expenses, he said.

Citing research from the Massachusetts General Hospital in the United States and the Imperial College London in the United Kingdom, he said being quarantined for only five days poses a 50–75% transmission risk, compared to 25-35% for seven days and at 10% for 10 days.

A total quarantine period of 14 days is confirmed safe, he said.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Sunday reported 1,968 new cases, taking the total number to 63 million. It reported 27 deaths.

The CCSA said that 2,252 patients stopped showing symptoms, while 19,624 others were still being treated, with 446 of whom were dependent on ventilators.